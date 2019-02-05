Mark Lanegan Band Plots 2019 North American Tour

Mark Lanegan and his band will embark on a short North American tour this May. The “Stitch It Up Tour” will kick off May 3rd with a set at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Jacksonville, Florida. The 12-date trek will primarily feature club and theater gigs, though Lanegan will also play a handful of festivals including Shaky Knees in Atlanta May 4th, Epicenter in Marston, North Carolina May 10th and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio May 18th.

Tickets go on sale February 8th with complete information available on Lanegan’s website. Simon Bonney, of Australian rock outfit Crime and the City Solution, will serve as support throughout most of the tour.

Lanegan’s “Stitch It Up Tour” comes on the heels of his 2018 collaborative album with British multi-instrumentalist Duke Garwood, With Animals (the pair released their first album together, Black Pudding, in 2013). Lanegan’s most recent solo effort, Gargoyle, arrived in 2017.

Mark Lanegan Band Tour Dates

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (with Simon Bonney)

May 7 – Chicago, IL @ Bottlom Lounge (with Simon Bonney)

May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter (with Simon Bonney)

May 10 – Marston, NC @ Epicenter Festival

May 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (with Simon Bonney)

May 13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (with Simon Bonney)

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (with Simon Bonney)

May 16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony (with Simon Bonney)

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival