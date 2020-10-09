Watch Mark Knopfler, Rosanne Cash, Darius Rucker, Peter Frampton and More Cover ‘Stand By Me’

Sixty years after the release of Ben E. King’s immortal “Stand By Me,” a massive crew of artists including Mark Knopfler, Rosanne Cash, Darius Rucker, Richard Thompson, Peter Frampton, Keb Mo, Jimmie Allen, and Rick Wakeman have come together for a remotely recorded tribute to the immortal ballad.

The recording will be released as a charity single later this month to raise money for Help Musicians, which provides financial assistance to musicians. The charity single was organized by BBC’s Bob Harris.

“We want to raise funds to help the diverse and dedicated grass roots music community that we love so much,” said Harris.

Other artists who perform on the recording include Paul Rodgers, Duane Eddy, John Oates, Sam Outlaw, Marc Cohn, and many more.

Written by King, Lieber and Stoller, King’s classic was a Top Five hit and has been covered by everyone from Otis Redding and Muhammad Ali to Miley Cyrus and Meat Loaf.