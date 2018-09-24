Mark Knopfler Teases Stage, Studio Life in ‘Good on You Son’ Video

Mark Knopfler offers a glimpse into his recording and touring lifestyle in the new video for “Good on You Son,” the lead track from the Dire Straits frontman’s first solo LP in three years, Down the Road Wherever.

The clip plays out like one massive fly-on-the-wall-styled montage. It opens with Knopfler riding on a motorcycle on a foggy morning before cutting to the musician recording studio overdubs – from a guitar solo to group hand claps – with his live band. The visual also shows Knopfler performing live at amphitheaters and theaters, hanging out backstage and gazing out at an audience during a show.

The 14-track Down the Road Wherever, Knopfler’s ninth solo album, follows 2015’s Tracker. He self-produced the record with former Dire Straits keyboardist Guy Fletcher, a key collaborator since the band’s 1995 breakup.

While Knopfler has yet to announce any live dates for the album, some of his previous bandmates are set to tour the U.S. with a brief run launching September 26th in Los Angeles, California. The guitarist has stayed relatively quiet since his Tracker tour, not even appearing during Dire Straits’ recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.