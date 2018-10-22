Mark Knopfler Plots Summer North American Tour

Mark Knopfler announced a headlining North American tour for summer 2019. The Dire Straits frontman will kick off the 28-date trek on August 16th in Mashantucket, Connecticut and conclude September 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for most shows will be available to pre-order on Monday, October 29th via Knopfler’s official site. The guitarist’s two dates at the Beacon Theatre in New York, New York (August 20th and 21st) go on sale Friday, November 2nd.

Throughout the jaunt, Knopfler will perform with an expanded 10-piece band: keyboardist Guy Fletcher, guitarist Richard Bennett, pianist Jim Cox, whistle and flute player Mike McGoldrick, fiddle and cittern player John McCusker, bassist Glenn Worf, percussionist Danny Cummings, drummer Ian Thomas, saxophonist Graeme Blevins and trumpeter Tom Walsh.

“My songs are made to be performed live,” Knopfler said in a statement. “I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, traveling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The tour will promote Knopfler’s ninth solo LP (and first in three years), Down the Road Wherever, out November 16th. He recently teased the album with a fly-on-the-wall video for new song “Good on You Son.”

Mark Knopfler Tour Dates

August 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

August 18 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

August 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

August 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 24 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

August 25 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

August 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

August 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

August 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

September 1 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 7 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 8 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD

September 13 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 14 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 15 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

September 18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre