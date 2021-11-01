Mark Hoppus Plays Blink-182 Hits With Travis Barker in First Show Since Beating Cancer

Mark Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free in September.

The Blink-182 frontman was joined by bandmate Travis Barker and musician Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for a pay-per-view Halloween concert hosted by Barker.

Hoppus wore a Batman outfit at the “House of Horrors” show to perform ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.

In September the Blink bassist and vocalist took to social media to share that he was “cancer free” after beginning chemotherapy for stage-four lymphoma earlier this year.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he shared in a Twitter statement. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love… [I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”