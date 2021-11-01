Mark Hoppus Plays Blink-182 Hits With Travis Barker in First Show Since Beating Cancer

Mark Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free in September.
The Blink-182 frontman was joined by bandmate Travis Barker and musician Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for a pay-per-view Halloween concert hosted by Barker.
Hoppus wore a Batman outfit at the “House of Horrors” show to perform ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.
In September the Blink bassist and vocalist took to social media to share that he was “cancer free” after beginning chemotherapy for stage-four lymphoma earlier this year.
“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he shared in a Twitter statement. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love… [I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”
In an interview with Travis Barker after the performance, the drummer told event organizer No Cap that Hoppus’ health update was, “The best news all year… That’s my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I’ve been with him through this whole process and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough, and I just told him ‘elbows up and fight, it’s time to fight’, and he did.”
The “House of Horrors” show also featured Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne.
In July, Hoppus appeared on a Twitch stream where he played bass for the first time since his diagnosis. “Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve picked up my bass in a few months, even,” he added before playing 2005 track ‘Not Now’.