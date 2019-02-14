×
Rolling Stone
Marina Announces Double Album ‘Love + Fear,’ Spring and Fall Tour Dates

This will be the British pop star’s first release since 2015’s ‘Froot’

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

marina

Zoey Grossman

Marina has announced the release of a double album, titled Love + Fear. The two thematically different collections will be released on April 26th. She released the new song “Handmade Heaven” this week as well.

Love + Fear is Marina’s fourth album and first to be released since 2015’s Froot. The two separate halves of the double album will be eight songs each and deal with themes related to their respective title. According to a statement, Love will deal with a “longing to enjoy life” while Fear will address gender inequality, insecurity and the desire to understand one’s purpose.

Marina, who previously performed under the name Marina and the Diamonds, will embark on a tour this year. The first leg will traverse the U.K. this May, and she’ll play shows across North American this Fall, beginning September 10th in Toronto.

Marina Love + Fear Tour Dates

April 29 – Newcastle @ Newcastle O2 Academy
April 30 – Glasgow @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 3 – London @ Royal Albert Hall
May 7 – Bournemouth @ O2 Academy Bournemouth
May 9 – Birmingham @ Birmingham O2 Academy
May 10 – Manchester @ Manchester Apollo
Sept 10 – Toronto, Canada @ Rebel Toronto
Sept 11 – Montréal, Canada @ MTelus Montréal
Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sept 16 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
Sept 18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Sept 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy
Sept 23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
Sept 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept 26 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Sept 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Sept 28 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
Oct 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Oct 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Oct 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
Oct 8 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Oct 9 – Vancouver, Canada @ Orpheum Theatre

