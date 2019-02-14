Marina Announces Double Album ‘Love + Fear,’ Spring and Fall Tour Dates

Marina has announced the release of a double album, titled Love + Fear. The two thematically different collections will be released on April 26th. She released the new song “Handmade Heaven” this week as well.

Love + Fear is Marina’s fourth album and first to be released since 2015’s Froot. The two separate halves of the double album will be eight songs each and deal with themes related to their respective title. According to a statement, Love will deal with a “longing to enjoy life” while Fear will address gender inequality, insecurity and the desire to understand one’s purpose.

Marina, who previously performed under the name Marina and the Diamonds, will embark on a tour this year. The first leg will traverse the U.K. this May, and she’ll play shows across North American this Fall, beginning September 10th in Toronto.

Marina Love + Fear Tour Dates

April 29 – Newcastle @ Newcastle O2 Academy

April 30 – Glasgow @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 3 – London @ Royal Albert Hall

May 7 – Bournemouth @ O2 Academy Bournemouth

May 9 – Birmingham @ Birmingham O2 Academy

May 10 – Manchester @ Manchester Apollo

Sept 10 – Toronto, Canada @ Rebel Toronto

Sept 11 – Montréal, Canada @ MTelus Montréal

Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sept 16 – New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

Sept 18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca–Cola Roxy

Sept 23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Sept 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept 26 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sept 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Sept 28 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Oct 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

Oct 8 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Oct 9 – Vancouver, Canada @ Orpheum Theatre