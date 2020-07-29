Marilyn Manson Announces New Album ‘We Are Chaos,’ Drops Title Track

Marilyn Manson has announced his 11th studio album, We Are Chaos, out September 11th via Loma Vista Recordings.

The 10-track LP was produced by Manson and Grammy Award winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and one of Manson’s self-portraits is featured on its cover.

To accompany the sinister-sounding album, Manson released the lead single and title track for We Are Chaos on Wednesday, with a music video directed, photographed and edited by Matt Mahurin in quarantine. Through greenscreen and CGI, Manson appears as a dark army of his own clones and even transforms himself into a chaos pill, placed on a disembodied tongue.

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today,” Manson says. “This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

He continues: “This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics. Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal,’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”