Marilyn Manson Joins Cast of HBO’s ‘The New Pope’

Rocker plays character similar to real-life onstage persona in The Young Pope follow-up series

Marilyn Manson has joined the cast of 'The New Pope,' the follow-up series to HBO's acclaimed 'The Young Pope.'

Marilyn Manson has joined the cast of The New Pope, the follow-up series to HBO’s acclaimed The Young Pope.

While it’s unknown what role Manson will fill on the series, a set photo of Manson released by HBO shows the rocker portraying a character that doesn’t appear to stray too far from his onstage persona.

“The New Pope is gonna be fantastic. When in Rome,” Manson tweeted.

HBO also revealed Friday that Sharon Stone will co-star on director Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope, joining the previously announced John Malkovich and Jude Law, who reprises the role of the titular pope, Variety reports. Filming on the series has concluded, but no premiere date has been set.

Manson is no stranger to television acting roles: The shock rocker made numerous appearances on both Sons of Anarchy and Salem and, in 2016, starred in the film Let Me Make You a Martyr, playing a non-papal character named Pope.

Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie Plot Summer Tour

This summer, Manson and Rob Zombie will once again embark on their Twins of Evil tour, which begins July 9th in Baltimore and concludes August 18th in Gilford, New Hampshire.

