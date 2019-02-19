Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie Plot Summer Tour

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie will reunite for another joint North American tour this summer.

The “Hell Never Dies” tour kicks off July 9th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Along with a slew of co-headlining shows, Manson and Zombie will also perform at the Rock USA festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and the Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin July 19th and 20th, respectively. The tour wraps August 18th at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Tickets will go on sale February 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. Both Manson and Zombie will run artist pre-sales that start February 20th, while additional pre-sale tickets will be available February 21st via Blabbermouth. Citi cardholders will also have access to pre-sale tickets between February 20th at 12 p.m. local time and the 21st at 10 p.m. local time.

Manson and Zombie’s “Hell Never Dies” tour marks their third joint trek as the self-proclaimed “Twins of Evil.” The duo first teamed in 2012 before reuniting in July 2018 for the “Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour.” Last year, Zombie and Manson also released a cover of the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.”

Manson released his most recent album, Heaven Upside Down, in October 2017. Zombie, meanwhile, released his last LP, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration, in 2016, while his next full-length is is scheduled to arrive later this year. The musician is also prepping a new horror film, Three From Hell, which is expected to be released in 2019 as as well.

Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie Tour Dates

July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 12 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

July 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

July 16 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

July 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 21 – Council Bluffs, IA @ WestFair Amphitheatre

July 23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 24 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

July 25 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

Aug 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

Aug 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Aug 9 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Aug 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

Aug 11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County Coliseum

Aug 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 14 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug 16 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Aug 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion