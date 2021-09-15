Judge Dismisses One Lawsuit Accusing Marilyn Manson of Sexual Assault

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of raping her as well as threatening her life, per court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

On Tuesday, Judge Gregory Keosian sustained Manson’s demurrer and dismissed the complaint due to the statute of limitations. The woman, anonymously identified as Jane Doe, claimed Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, raped her after they began dating in 2011. Judge Keosian dismissed the case citing that her claims of having repressed memories (classified as “delayed discovery” in the suit) from the alleged rape and a death threat claim were not sufficient to overcome the statute of limitations. However, Doe has 20 days to file a new complaint and provide more details for consideration.

Manson faces three additional lawsuits. In June, model Ashley Morgan Smithline accused Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations, in a lawsuit. In May, Warner’s former personal assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer, alleging crimes including sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco alleged that he raped and sexually battered her in a lawsuit filed in April.

More than a dozen women have also alleged sexual impropriety and abuse against Manson, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has denied the allegations and in July filed a motion to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit against him.

Earlier this month, Manson pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor simple assault charges stemming from a 2018 concert in New Hampshire. Last month, he appeared during Kanye West’s Donda listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field.