Marilyn Manson Teases First Music Since Sexual Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson is teasing his first music since numerous women accused him of sexual and physical abuse in 2021. On Monday, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of himself singing into a microphone in his first post since March 2022.

“I’ve got something for you to hear,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. Manson turned off comments under the photo. In his Instagram story, Manson shared a photo of himself and his wife holding candles from her Instagram page, which she had captioned, “There is light in the darkness.”

Manson’s most recent music release arrived in 2020 with We Are Chaos, just several months before more than a dozen women accused him of abuse in February 2021. It’s unclear if he’ll release the music independently since his former label Loma Visa Recordings dropped him in 2021.

The new music announcement comes just days after Manson was handed a huge loss in his defamation case against Evan Rachel Wood as a judge struck down several of Manson’s claims in his original lawsuit. In March 2022, Manson sued Wood for defamation and emotional distress, among other charges. He accused the actress and her friend Illma Gore of casting Warner “as a rapist and abuser — a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.” Wood and Gore’s claims are at the center of Phoenix Rising, a documentary that premiered a few weeks after Manson filed the suit.

Multiple accusers detailed horrific allegations against Warner in interviews and in court records reviewed by Rolling Stone in late 2021 for an in-depth report of his alleged abuse. Among his accusers was Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco who alleged in her lawsuit that their relationship included a nightmarish pattern of drugs, constant monitoring, physical abuse, and sexual assault. (Bianco settled her lawsuit in January.)

A woman named Sarah McNeilly told Rolling Stone that Manson “threw me up against the wall, and he had a baseball bat in his hand, and he said he’s gonna fucking smash my face in,” while former assistant Ashley Walters’ lawsuit alleged that Manson would “offer her up” to his friends, encouraging her to “please his friends in whatever way they desired.” (Walters’ lawsuit was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.)