See Marilyn Manson’s Creepy ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ Video

The silhouette of Marilyn Manson skulks around crucifixes at the onset of a video for his new recording of the folk standard, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” which was previously recorded by Odetta, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, among others.

He croaks the song over an acoustic guitar and thumping bass, playing up its gothic Americana feel. And he accentuates it with the video’s imagery, which includes him being buried alive, waving a shotgun, and, scariest of all, sporting some kind of leopard-print shirt.

Music video director Tim Mattia (Halsey’s “Colors,” the 1975’s “Somebody Else,” Manson’s “Hey Cruel World … “) shot Manson for the video in the Joshua Tree Desert in California.

Manson cut the song with producer Tyler Bates, with whom he has collaborated on his last two records, 2015’s The Pale Emperor and 2017’s Heaven Upside Down. The singer is putting the song out as a standalone vinyl single (and digital release) to coincide with his October and November tour dates. The vinyl picture disc features one of his watercolor paintings.

The song appeared on Odetta’s 1957 album, Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues, as well as Johnny Cash’s posthumous American V: A Hundred Highways (2006). Presley recorded it as “Run On,” and Moby sampled a version of Bill Landford and the Landfordairs’ recording of “Run on for a Long Time,” from 1949, for his own song “Run On” in 1999.

Marilyn Manson tour dates:

October 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

October 25 – Dallas, TX @ KEGL Freaker’s Ball

October 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Kattfest 2019

October 28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 31- Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 2 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren