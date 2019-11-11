Marilyn Manson Plays Mini Set, Hangs Out With Dave Chappelle at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Marilyn Manson made an unlikely appearance at Travis Scott’s second annual Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, this past Saturday.

While hip-hop acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Migos and Travis himself dominated the festival lineup, Manson was met with an adoring crowd for his six-song mini set late on Saturday night. There was even a moshpit that broke out to Manson’s menacing cover of Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”







The shock rocker also made sure to document the event with plenty of behind-the-scenes posts on Instagram. In one video taken in his dressing room, Manson praises Scott for creating the Astroworld Festival, saying, “I love Travis for being a genius, for thinking of doing something crazy like that.”

In other videos, he’s seen greeting festival goers, posing with security guards and hanging out with both Scott and his “favorite comedian” Dave Chappelle.

Last month, Manson released a cover of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” a traditional folk song made famous by Johnny Cash, Odetta and Elvis Presley. He’s also been cast in HBO’s The New Pope, the followup series to The Young Pope.