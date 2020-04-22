Marianne Faithfull Released From Hospital After Three-Week Coronavirus Stay

Marianne Faithfull was discharged from a London hospital Wednesday, more than three weeks after the singer tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London,” a rep for the singer said in a statement. “Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

On April 4th, Faithfull’s reps confirmed that the singer was being treated in a London hospital, noting that she was “stable and responding to treatment.”

Faithfull’s longtime friend Penny Arcade told Rolling Stone at the time that the singer was sheltering in place following the United Kingdom’s order to do so when she developed a cold. Out of caution, Faithfull checked herself into the hospital, where she tested positive for COVID-19. She remained hospitalized after developing pneumonia. During Faithfull’s time in the hospital, her friend and collaborator Hal Willner died of complications related to COVID-19.

We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London. — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) April 22, 2020