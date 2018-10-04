Rolling Stone
Hear Mariah Carey’s Mustard-Produced Love Ballad ‘With You’

Track will appear on singer’s upcoming 15th LP, expected this year

Mariah Carey released “With You,” an upbeat yet tender love song from her forthcoming album, expected to arrive later this year. The track features simple production from Mustard, who lets Carey’s vocals lead the way over snaps, drum kicks and a tender piano progression.

Carey, for her part, unravels a devotional love song filled with cheeky lyrics – “He said ‘Yo, I’ve been loving you so long/ Ever since that Bone Thugs song'” – and plenty of impressive, unexpected melodic turns. “With You” follows Carey’s previous track, “GTFO,” which is also expected to appear on her upcoming 15th LP. A release date and title have yet to be announced, though the album will reportedly include collaborations with Drake and Daniel Caesar.

Carey’s last album last album was 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse. The singer – who is producing a fictional drama about her life for the Starz Network – is set to tour Asia in October and November. 

In This Article: Mariah Carey

