 Mariah Carey Releases New 'Valentine's Mix' of 'We Belong Together'
Mariah Carey Drops New ‘Late Night Valentine’s Mix’ of ‘We Belong Together’

Singer teases a seven-minute version of the 2005 hit she and her backing band also recorded

Jon Blistein

Mariah Carey has dropped a special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day, a new live mix of her 2005 hit, “We Belong Together.”

Dubbed “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix,” the performance clip finds Carey and her backing band delivering a slightly stripped-down, but no less punchy rendition of the classic track. Carey provides her own pre-recorded backing vocals as well, letting her lush multi-layered harmonies swirl around her as she sings, “When you left, I lost a part of me/It’s still so hard to believe/Come back, baby, please.”

On Twitter, Carey noted that she made this version of “We Belong Together” for a Valentine’s Day episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, airing Friday, February 12th. But she added that she and her band had also recorded a seven-minute version of the tune, which she may also release as a treat for fans.

