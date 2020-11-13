 Mariah Carey Unearths Never-Released 'Underneath the Stars' Video - Rolling Stone
Mariah Carey Unearths Never-Released ‘Underneath the Stars’ Video

“It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released,” singer says of long-lost 1995 video

Mariah Carey has unearthed her long-lost and never-released video for “Underneath the Stars,” from her 1995 album Daydream, as the latest installment of the singer’s yearlong #MC30 celebration.

“The long lost video for ‘Underneath the Stars’ is finally here,” Carey tweeted. “It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released.”

The video was filmed during Carey’s Daydream trek around the release of the album, with plenty of audience and behind-the-scenes touring footage along with shots of Carey singing the track.

In 2012, Carey revealed that a video was made for “Underneath the Stars,” but even she wondered what happened to it. “Little-known fact, I actually shot a video 4 ‘Underneath the Stars’ in France & England that never got released & I don’t know where it is!” she tweeted at the time.

In celebration of #MC30 — the 30th anniversary of her debut album and the start of her career — Carey previously dug through her vaults to compile The Rarities, published a memoir, and also revealed she secretly collaborated on an alternative rock album by a band called Chick.

