Hear Mariah Carey Tap Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex for New Song ‘The Distance’

Mariah Carey unveiled a defiant new love song, “The Distance,” which features guest vocals from Ty Dolla $ign and production from Skrillex. The track will appear on Carey’s new record, Caution, which arrives November 16th.

“The Distance” boasts a triumphant R&B vibe, with Skrillex blending gurgling bass notes and glittering synths with massive drum hits that echo into space. The beat suits both Carey and Ty Dolla $ign, who deliver characteristically polished vocal performances as they celebrate a relationship that continues to thrive despite chatter from plenty of haters. “Said we couldn’t go the distance,” Carey sings during the hook. “Look at us, we’re going the distance/ They just wanna be us/ They don’t wanna see us/ Going the distance.”

“The Distance” marks the third offering from Caution, following previous tracks “GTFO” and “With You.” Carey recently performed the latter track for the first time on television at the American Music Awards.

Caution follows Carey’s 2014 album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse. The singer is set to tour Europe and Asia this fall before returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas next February for her residency, “The Butterfly Returns.”