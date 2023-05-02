‘Some Like It Hot’: Mariah Carey Nabs First Tony Award Nomination

After making her Broadway debut as one of the producers of the stage adaption of Some Like It Hot, Mariah Carey is officially a Tony Award nominee now that the show is up for Best Musical at the 2023 awards ceremony.

Carey joined as a producer for its opening last fall. “I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe,” Carey said in a statement at the time via Entertainment Tonight. “She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction.”

“When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it,” she continued. “To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

Some Like It Hot dominated the nominations for this year’s Tony Awards, garnering 13 nods, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. It will vie for Best Musical against & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, and Shucked.

Last year, fellow pop star Jennifer Hudson won her first Tony when A Strange Loop won Best Play, earning her the coveted EGOT status.

Earlier this month, Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. The singer is also headlining LA Pride in the Park festival on June 10.