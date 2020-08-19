 Mariah Carey Announces 'The Rarities' Collection for October - Rolling Stone
Mariah Carey Announces ‘The Rarities’ Collection of B-Sides, Unreleased Tracks

Compilation will celebrate Carey’s three-decade career, feature new song “Save the Day”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

Mariah Carey has announced 'The Rarities,' a collection of unreleased tracks, B-sides and other rarities from the pop star.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mariah Carey has announced The Rarities, a collection of unreleased tracks, B-sides and other rarities from the pop star, out October 2nd.

The compilation will feature recordings from across Carey’s three-decade career, from 1990 to 2020, some of which will be explored in her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. It will also include a second disc of never-before-released full-length audio from Live at the Tokyo Dome, Carey’s first live performance in Japan during her 1996 Daydream World Tour.

The Rarities will also include Carey’s newly recorded song “Save the Day,” which will be released Friday, August 21st. The song contains a Lauryn Hill sample from the Fugees’ rendition of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

“I started writing this years ago,” she says in her notes for The Rarities, “and the message rings true now more than ever: ‘We’re all in this together.'”

The Rarities is part of Carey’s #MC30 campaign, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album with weekly releases, including digital EPs, remixes, bonus cuts, rare tracks, a cappella renditions and live performances. Carey has also shared video footage, photos and personal notes on her social media pages, alongside physical releases. #MC30 kicked off with the release of The Live Debut – 1990 in July.

