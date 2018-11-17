See Mariah Carey Perform ‘The Distance,’ Talk ‘Glitter’ Justice on ‘Fallon’

Mariah Carey visited The Tonight Show Friday, the same day her new album Caution arrived, to perform “The Distance” and discuss the Glitter resurgence with Jimmy Fallon.

To celebrate the release of her 15th studio album, Carey delivered a show-stopping rendition of “The Distance” alongside the single’s featured guest Ty Dolla $ign.

During the interview, Fallon asked Carey, the singer behind of the greatest Christmas songs of all time, when it was an appropriate time to begin listening to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and other seasonal songs.

“I have this rule where I try to get through Thanksgiving, I don’t like when people rush it because once I start I don’t stop until after New Year’s,” Carey said.

Carey also talked about the fan-driven #JusticeForGlitter movement that propelled the long-ignored Glitter soundtrack to Number One on the iTunes albums chart in the week before Caution‘s release.

“Actually #JusticeForGlitter was directed at me because I never do songs from that soundtrack,” Carey said. “It was a tough time when it came out, it was a whole thing, a drama I don’t want to get into because it will change the mood… The fact that Glitter even came back as a thing, it’s a thing.”

Fallon also brought up the possibility of Caution and Glitter finishing Number One and Two on the Billboard 200 – unlikely due to sales week cutoffs – which made Carey admit that the soundtrack is actually “a good album.”