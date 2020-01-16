Mariah Carey, Steve Miller, Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Mariah Carey, the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics and Steve Miller are among the 2020 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, Lana Del Rey collaborator Rick Nowels, and Motown great William “Mickey” Stevenson will also receive the honor during a June 11th ceremony at New York’s Marriott Marquis.

Nile Rodgers — who was appointed chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019 — said of the 2020 class in a statement: “The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song. I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

The recipients of this year’s special awards will be announced at a later date.

Carey, a co-writer on the majority of her singles, is the titleholder for most Number One hits as a solo artist with 19, including her recent capturing of the top spot with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees were first revealed during a segment on CBS This Morning.

After being named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, Miller — who notably butted heads with producers of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — talked about his latest honor.

“It feels delightful. It’s really a great, great honor,” Miller said. “The songs are the most important part of everything, so to be honored this way is unexpected.”