Watch Mariah Carey Dissect Lyrics in Career-Spanning Interview

Mariah Carey stopped by Genius HQ on Wednesday night to sit down and discuss the evolution of her songwriting over the course of her career. Carey released her 15th studio album Caution today.

“It’s so great to hear the acknowledgment of the songwriting because oftentimes people put that as a secondary thing and for me it’s always at the top of the gifts I could be so thankful to have,” she said to interviewer Rob Markman at the start of the hourlong conversation. Throughout the interview, Carey noted how being the driving writing force behind her songs was an important element of her career from the start; she even had it written in her contract that she would perform her own original songs.

“The average person who is not a fan or follow what I do…they just don’t know because I’m not seen sitting behind a piano or strumming a guitar, for the most part,” Carey continues about reasons why her songwriting skills are so often underrated. “I’ve had those moments but that’s not really what people associate me with.”

Carey spoke about her hits as well as deepcuts like “The Roof” and “Breakdown,” calling the former her favorite of her songs. She revealed that she is currently writing a memoir, so she attempted to not divulge too much gossip over the course of the night. “I’m trying not to give it all away,” she said before reminiscing a bit about writing “The Roof.”

The same night Carey spoke with Genius, the soundtrack to her infamous, autobiographical 2001 film Glitter began a 24-hour reign at the top of iTunes’ all-genre charts. She mentioned the #JusticeForGlitter movement during the interview, mentioning how it almost “ruined” her life but that she has long been a fan of the music on the album.

Caution is Carey’s 15th studio album and first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse. She will embark on a tour in support of the album next year.