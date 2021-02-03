 Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Her Over Abuse Claims in Memoir - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dems to Treasury Chief Yellen: The Time to Crack Down on Dark Money Is Now
Home Music Music News

Mariah Carey’s Sister Sues Over ‘Lurid Claims’ in ‘Meaning of Mariah Carey’ Memoir

Alison Carey disputes allegations of abuse and exploitation, says she’s suffered emotional distress since publication of book

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Mariah Carey poses for photo at Heart & Soul at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sirius XM)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer Mariah Carey poses for photo at Heart & Soul at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sirius XM)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s sister, Alison A. Carey, has sued the singer for “intentional infliction of emotional distress” caused by statements in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Alison accused Mariah of making unsubstantiated claims about her in a particular chapter, while she also said the publication of — and subsequent press surrounding — The Meaning of Mariah Carey caused further emotional distress. The filing said Alison sent an offer to settle on January 8th but received no response; she’s now seeking $1.25 million in compensation.

Neither Alison Carey nor a rep for Mariah Carey immediately replied to a request for comment.

In the book, Mariah writes extensively about her tumultuous childhood and growing up in an abusive family. In the chapter “Dandelion Tea,” she claims that when she was 12 years old, the then-20-year-old Alison gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out, and threw boiling hot tea on her, which caused third-degree burns. Alison singles out this chapter in her filing, disputing the claims, saying her sister “presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations” and published them without giving her an opportunity to respond.

Related

Singer Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall from Grace" at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
RS Charts: Mariah Carey Reigns Over Final Week of December
Year In Review: Hear Our Podcasts on the Year's Best Music Books

Related

Jesse Eisenberg, second from right, in 'The Social Network.'
'The Social Network' at 10: Fincher, Facebook and the Faking of an Empire
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'

The filing also calls out Mariah for “callously dismiss[ing]” Alison as her “ex” sister, and goes on to state that Mariah “made these outrageous claims knowing that plaintiff is profoundly and permanently damaged as a result of being forced by [their] mother, while a pre-teen, to attend terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices and sexual activity.”

Alison states that she’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and other health issues for years, both related to her traumatic childhood and an attack during a 2015 home invasion. The filing notes that Mariah had called Alison “damaged” and “very broken” in stories leading up to the publication of the memoir, but nevertheless “used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing her lurid claims to promote sales of her book.”

The filing goes on to state that since the publication of The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Alison has become “severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful… and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse.”

In This Article: Mariah Carey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.