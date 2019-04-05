Mariah Carey, Shawni Party in the Subway in New “A No No (Remix)” Video

Mariah Carey’s “A No No,” released last year on her album Caution, continues to take on a life of its own with its second remix release, featuring up-and-coming rapper Shawni.

In the video, Mariah and Shawni party and parade around a colorful subway car, alongside a troupe of dancers and some extremely well-dressed passengers. It’s essentially the same video as the one for an earlier “A No No” remix, featuring Stefflon Don, released last month. (We stan a legend who recycles.) This time, though, the featured rapper is actually in the clip. Shawni delivers two guest verses, interpolating a now instantly recognizable section of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” into one of them.

Carey is currently on tour to promote Caution, with upcoming dates in the U.K. and Europe.

Mariah Carey ‘Caution’ Tour Dates

May 22 – Dublin @ 3Arena

May 25 – London @ Royal Albert Hall

May 26 – London @ Royal Albert Hall

May 27 – London @ Royal Albert Hall

June 1 – Paris @ Palais de Congrés

June 2 – Hamburg @ Barclaycard Arena

June 4 – Aalborg @ Aalborg Hallen

June 8 – Florence @ Artemio Franchi Stadium

June 10 – Barcelona @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes

June 11 – Bordeaux @ Arkea Arena

June 13 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome