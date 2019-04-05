×
Mariah Carey, Shawni Party in the Subway in New “A No No (Remix)” Video

Second remix of ‘Caution’ track follows Stefflon Don’s remix from last month

Mariah Carey’s “A No No,” released last year on her album Caution, continues to take on a life of its own with its second remix release, featuring up-and-coming rapper Shawni.

In the video, Mariah and Shawni party and parade around a colorful subway car, alongside a troupe of dancers and some extremely well-dressed passengers. It’s essentially the same video as the one for an earlier “A No No” remix, featuring Stefflon Don, released last month. (We stan a legend who recycles.) This time, though, the featured rapper is actually in the clip. Shawni delivers two guest verses, interpolating a now instantly recognizable section of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” into one of them.

Carey is currently on tour to promote Caution, with upcoming dates in the U.K. and Europe.

Mariah Carey ‘Caution’ Tour Dates

May 22 – Dublin @ 3Arena
May 25 – London @ Royal Albert Hall
May 26 – London @ Royal Albert Hall
May 27 – London @ Royal Albert Hall
June 1 – Paris @ Palais de Congrés
June 2 – Hamburg @ Barclaycard Arena
June 4 – Aalborg @ Aalborg Hallen
June 8 – Florence @ Artemio Franchi Stadium
June 10 – Barcelona @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
June 11 – Bordeaux @ Arkea Arena
June 13 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

