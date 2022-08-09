 Mariah Carey Honors Olivia Newton-John: 'She Will Be Remembered' - Rolling Stone
Mariah Carey Grew Up Idolizing Olivia Newton-John. Then She Got to Share the Stage With Her

Carey paid tribute to the late pop star/actress, with whom she got to sing the Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during a 1998 tour stop in Australia

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

mariah carey olivia newton john tributemariah carey olivia newton john tribute

Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John in 2000.

VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images

Mariah Carey remembered idolizing Olivia Newton-John as a kid and then later getting the chance to share the stage with her as an adult in a touching tribute to the late pop star/actress, who died yesterday, Aug. 8, at the age of 73.

Carey wrote that she first “fell in love with Olivia’s voice” after hearing her 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You,” though she was soon equally enamored by Newton-John’s other hits, like “Magic,” Suddenly,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.” These tunes, Carey wrote, “showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.”

And then, of course, there was Grease. “I was obsessed,” Carey said. “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.”

Decades later, in 1998, Carey got the chance to sing one of her Grease favorites — “Hopelessly Devoted to You” — with Newton-John when her Butterfly World Tour rolled through Melbourne, Australia. “[W]e sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You,’” Carey wrote. “This is a moment I will never ever forget.” (A snippet of the performance, which was included on Carey’s 1999 concert film, Around the World, is available below.)

Carey ended her tribute to Newton-John by saying, “I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

