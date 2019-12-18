Watch Mariah Carey Perform ‘Oh Santa’ on ‘Corden’

Mariah Carey stopped by The Late Late Show to perform her Christmas number “Oh Santa,” which comes off the singer’s 2010 holiday album Merry Christmas II You. Carey kept things festive during the appearance, wearing a red gown and joined by energetic young dancers wearing red and green outfits.

Accompanied by a pianist and three backup singers, Carey brought an upbeat vibe to the song, which is about winning back a lost love. “I’ve been really, really, really good this year,” she croons. “So put on that red suit and make him appear/ Make this Christmas cheer/ Just ain’t the same without my baby.”

Last week, Carey’s 1994 holiday favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You” jumped to the top spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. A mini-documentary on the song’s history, Mariah Carey Is Christmas!, was released on Amazon earlier this month. In honor of her connection to the holiday, Carey also appeared in a special Christmas episode of Billy Eichner’s Funny or Die web series Billy on the Street earlier this week.