Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Oral History of the 'Judgment Night' Soundtrack: 1993's Rap-Rock Utopia Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Mariah Carey’s New Kiss-Off, ‘GTFO’

Pop star preps new album for release later this year

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Mariah Carey at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey unveiled an understated new pop gem with a crystal clear message, “GTFO.” The track is set to appear on Carey’s next album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

“GTFO” boasts an atmospheric slow jam groove from producer Nineteen85, who laces gauzy synths over a tick-tock drumbeat. Carey’s vocals are airy and soft as she sings about a doomed relationship, but her delicate vocals add a gratifying edge to the song’s delightful kiss-off hook, “How about you get the fuck out?/ Get the fuck out/ How about you take your things and be on your merry way?/ Fly off with a wink, bye bye, baby.”

Carey will release a music video for “GTFO” tomorrow, September 14th. On October 5th, she’ll share another new track, “With You,” which will be the first official single from her upcoming album.

A release date and title for Carey’s next LP have not yet been announced. The record will mark her 15th studio effort and first since  2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together” — “a piano ballad perfectly balanced between R&B grace and hip-hop toughness” — was ranked at Number 87 in Rolling Stone‘s recent 100 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century — So Far list.

In This Article: Mariah Carey

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad