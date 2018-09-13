Hear Mariah Carey’s New Kiss-Off, ‘GTFO’

Mariah Carey unveiled an understated new pop gem with a crystal clear message, “GTFO.” The track is set to appear on Carey’s next album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

“GTFO” boasts an atmospheric slow jam groove from producer Nineteen85, who laces gauzy synths over a tick-tock drumbeat. Carey’s vocals are airy and soft as she sings about a doomed relationship, but her delicate vocals add a gratifying edge to the song’s delightful kiss-off hook, “How about you get the fuck out?/ Get the fuck out/ How about you take your things and be on your merry way?/ Fly off with a wink, bye bye, baby.”

Carey will release a music video for “GTFO” tomorrow, September 14th. On October 5th, she’ll share another new track, “With You,” which will be the first official single from her upcoming album.

A release date and title for Carey’s next LP have not yet been announced. The record will mark her 15th studio effort and first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together” — “a piano ballad perfectly balanced between R&B grace and hip-hop toughness” — was ranked at Number 87 in Rolling Stone‘s recent 100 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century — So Far list.