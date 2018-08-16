Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Dionne Warwick Remembers Aretha Franklin: 'One of Our Most Prolific Voices' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Mariah Carey Mourns Aretha Franklin: ‘My Inspiration, My Mentor, My Friend’

“The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others,” ‘VH1 Divas’ star writes

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin

Mariah Carey honored Aretha Franklin with a moving tribute.

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Mariah Carey remembered her VH1 Divas partner Aretha Franklin as “my inspiration, my mentor and my friend” in a poignant tribute to the Queen of Soul, who died Thursday of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

In a series of tweets, Carey called Franklin “the ultimate singers’ singer” and “the greatest singer and musician of my lifetime.” She continued, “The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend.”

Carey touched on the revolutionary way Franklin incorporated the church and gospel music into her pop and R&B songs, adding, “You showed me I could sing the songs I wanted to sing and bring God with me. You’ve inspired millions everywhere yet never left home, never left church. Today the entire world mourns your home-going and celebrates all the brilliance you left behind.”

The pop star concluded, “I will forever cherish the moments I spent in your presence. Your indelible impact was earned not only by your incomparable voice but by your bigger than life personality, wit and humor. I say a big prayer for you. You will forever have all our respect.”

Carey’s tweets featured several pictures of herself and Franklin together, including still photos from their performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” at VH1’s Divas special in 1998 (they also shared the stage with Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and the song’s co-writer, Carole King). During that same show, Carey and Franklin also performed the latter’s 1967 classic, “Chain of Fools.”

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad