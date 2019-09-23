Mariah Carey Plots ‘Merry Christmas’ 25th Anniversary Reissue

Mariah Carey will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her landmark holiday album Merry Christmas with a deluxe reissue out November 1st. The 1995 LP famously features her mega-hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Merry Christmas reissue will boast several rare remixes, a new version of “Sugar Plum Fairy” and a selection of previously-unreleased live tracks from Carey’s 1994 performance at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. On Carey’s official site, the deluxe reissue is available to pre-order in both digital and physical editions and comes in merchandise bundles that include stockings, beanies and more.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has endured as a holiday staple without the need of much promotion from Carey, but the singer has found new ways to keep the song’s legacy alive in recent years. In 2015, she released a book based on the song and then adapted said book into an animated film two years later. She has also released new recordings of the song, including a duet with Justin Bieber in 2011. The song has been covered by a long list of artists as well, including Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and My Chemical Romance.

Carey released her fifteenth studio album, Caution, last fall. She toured in support of the album earlier this year.

Merry Christmas Reissue Track List

Disc One

1. “Silent Night”

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

3. “O Holy Night”

4. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

5. “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”

6. “Joy To The World”

7. “Jesus Born On This Day”

8. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

9. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

10. “Jesus Oh What A Wonderful Child”

11. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

Disc Two

1. “Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude”

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

3. “Silent Night” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

4. “Joy To The World” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

5. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

6. “Jesus Born On This Day” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

7. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

8. “Oh Santa!”

9. “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again”

10. “When Christmas Comes” (Duet with John Legend)

11. “The Star”

12. “Lil Snowman”

13. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (Anniversary Mix)

14. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (So So Def Remix)

15. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah’s New Dance Mix Extended 2009)

16. “Joy To The World” (Celebration Mix)

17. “Joy To The World” (Flava Mix)

18. “Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude” (Acapella)