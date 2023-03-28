Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion Headline LA Pride 2023

Two queens will headline LA Pride’s 2023 music festival. On Tuesday, Christopher Street West Association announced that Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey are set to headline this year’s LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9 and 10, respectively.

Other performers for this year’s event are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with tickets on sale now.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023,” Carey said in a statement. “I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

Carey was originally scheduled to headline Brighton Pride in the U.K. back in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic. She has long been an avid supporter of LGBTQ rights and released a Pride-themed merch collection last year.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she was one of few rappers to voice support for the LGBTQ community after DaBaby made homophobic comments about people living with AIDS in 2021. She also launched her Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too website with support focused on LGBTQ people and their mental health last year.

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” Megan said. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity, and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with single-day tickets starting at $69, weekend tickets beginning at $119, and VIP wristbands costing $299 for single day entry and $549 for the weekend.

"Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days," said Gerald Garth, board president of LA Pride. "These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year's LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience."

Christina Aguilera and Anitta headlined last year’s Pride in the Park event. Aguilera made headlines after being joined by Mya, Kim Petras, and Paris Hilton on stage. 2022 saw the return of the festival following the COVID pandemic and their 2019 event, which saw Meghan Trainor and Years & Years take the stage.

LA Pride is one of the leading LGBTQ-focused events in Los Angeles County to celebrate Pride month. West Hollywood hosts a festival titled Outloud, which is set to feature Grace Jones and Carly Rae Jepsen as headliners the previous weekend this year.