Hear Mariah Carey’s Uplifting Theme Song ‘In the Mix’ From ‘Mixed-ish’

Mariah Carey has penned the new theme song, “In the Mix,” for ABC’s upcoming series, Mixed-ish, which debuts on September 24th. The ABC series is a spinoff prequel to Black-ish, which follows Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson, while she details growing up in the Eighties in a mixed-race family, as The Wrap reports.

The song’s accompanying video opens with the pop star in the studio and features scenes from the forthcoming show. Carey’s kids, Moroccan and Monroe, also make an appearance in the clip. “Oh, they keep trying, but they can’t stop us,” Carey sings over the bouncy melody and R&B grooves. “‘Cause we got a love that keeps rising up.”

Later, Carey hits her tingly whistle range before reprising the uplifting chorus. “In the mix, life turns around/Round and round it goes/It’s a mixed up world, that’s for sure,” she sings. “But in the mix, we’re gonna get by on our own, side by side/That’s all we need to be free/I got you, you got me.”

“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of Mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved,” Carey said in a statement, per The Wrap. “I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for [show creator] Kenya [Barris] and the show.”