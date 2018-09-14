Mariah Carey Sips Wine in Lingerie in ‘GTFO’ Video

Mariah Carey revels in post-breakup independence in her video for new song “GTFO.”

The singer reclines throughout her house in lingerie, drifting from the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom while sipping wine and posing for the camera. As she drifts through the shadowy home, Carey appears lost in her own thoughts on single life – singing her kiss-off lyrics (“How about you get the fuck out?”), seemingly unconcerned about the soapy sink water spilling onto the floor.

The atmospheric electro-R&B slow-jam, which Carey released on Thursday, is the first sample of the virtuoso vocalist’s upcoming 15th LP, expected to arrive later this year. The album will reportedly include collaborations with Drake and Daniel Caesar, along with the record’s official lead single “With You,” due out October 5th.

Carey has yet to announce a title or release date for the project, which follows 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse. The singer – who is producing a fictional drama about her life for the Starz Network – is set to tour Asia in October and November.