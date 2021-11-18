Forget Thanksgiving, Mariah Carey Teases ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

Mariah Carey has shared the first trailer for her latest holiday special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, arriving on AppleTV+ on Dec. 3rd.

The special will feature the live debut (and only performance) of her new seasonal single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” as well her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Carey says in the trailer; the singer previously declared on Halloween that we have officially entered Christmastime, foregoing the entire month of November.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues — which follows 2020’s AppleTV+ special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special — is co-executive produced by Carey and directed by music video giant Joseph Kahn.

In addition to the festive performances, Carey will also sit down for an interview with Zane Lowe, as well as share her favorite Christmas moments alongside her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.