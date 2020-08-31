 Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Idles Rip Through Cover of Beatles' 'Helter Skelter' at Abbey Road Studios
Home Music Music News

Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will feature surprise guest lineup with music, dancing and animation

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey Christmas Special

Mariah Carey will headline a Christmas special through Apple TV Plus, featuring a surprise guest lineup.

AppleTV+

Mariah Carey will headline a Christmas special through Apple TV Plus, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will feature the singer in a starring role, leading a story about bringing the world together through music, dancing and animation with a lineup of surprise guest appearances. The special’s premiere coincides with the 25th anniversary of Carey’s blockbuster holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey will executive produce Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for production company Done + Dusted. Roman Coppola and Hamish Hamilton are set to direct the special.

This is far from the first holiday venture Carey has done; with the renewed popularity of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in recent years, she’s also produced an annual tour, a YouTube special, two Hallmark movies and a Universal Pictures Home Entertainment release. In 2019, she appeared in an Amazon documentary special, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You, depicting a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the hit single.

In addition to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Carey will release a new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on September 29th, and a two-disc compilation, titled The Rarities, on October 2nd.

In This Article: Apple, Christmas, Mariah Carey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.