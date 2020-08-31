Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus

Mariah Carey will headline a Christmas special through Apple TV Plus, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will feature the singer in a starring role, leading a story about bringing the world together through music, dancing and animation with a lineup of surprise guest appearances. The special’s premiere coincides with the 25th anniversary of Carey’s blockbuster holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Carey will executive produce Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for production company Done + Dusted. Roman Coppola and Hamish Hamilton are set to direct the special.

This is far from the first holiday venture Carey has done; with the renewed popularity of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in recent years, she’s also produced an annual tour, a YouTube special, two Hallmark movies and a Universal Pictures Home Entertainment release. In 2019, she appeared in an Amazon documentary special, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You, depicting a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the hit single.

In addition to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Carey will release a new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on September 29th, and a two-disc compilation, titled The Rarities, on October 2nd.