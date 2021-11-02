November? Mariah Carey Doesn’t Know Her, Teases Christmas Special

Christmas is coming (checks notes) extremely early this year with the announcement of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, out this December on Apple TV+. The special follows last year’s show by the same name.

The special will include a new Christmas song, courtesy of Carey, of course, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which also features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. That track drops Friday. Carey also executive-produced by Carey alongside Joseph Kahn, who directed the special.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas teased the special early Monday with a clip smashing an array of Jack-O-Lanterns reading “It’s Not Time” with a candy cane bat. The video alludesseemed to be an allusion to the fact that Christmas creep has been coming earlier and earlier every year, with Carey’s wildly popular “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitting charts as early as November and hanging around until the end of the year.

Carey has been beating the drum (pa rum pa pa pum) pretty hard for the holidays these last few years, mostly for her 1994 classic carol, and this year, it seems, she had some new material. We’ll keep an eye on the charts to see if she can unseat herself this season.