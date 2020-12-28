Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Tops RS 100 for Fourth Straight Week

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops, for a fourth straight tweek, a Christmasy Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. Carey’s jingly juggernaut pulled in close to 50 million on-demand audio streams and 13,400 sales during the week of December 18th through Christmas Eve. All told, it pulled in nearly 50,000 more song units than any other song last week.
The rest of the RS 100 was equally jolly, with holiday songs accounting for 38 of the top 40 songs. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, was Number Two, with close to 45 million on-demand audio streams. Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” round out the Top Five.
All I Want for Christmas Is You Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Jingle Bell Rock A Holly Jolly Christmas It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Top Songs
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Jingle Bell Rock
A Holly Jolly Christmas
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
The only two non-holiday tracks to land in the top 40 are Taylor Swift’s “Willow” at Number 37 and 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” at Number 40. And only one non-holiday single debuts this week: Eminem’s “Gnat,” off Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, enters the chart at Number 69 with over 8 million on-demand audio streams.