Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Tops RS 100 for Fourth Straight Week

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops, for a fourth straight tweek, a Christmasy Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. Carey’s jingly juggernaut pulled in close to 50 million on-demand audio streams and 13,400 sales during the week of December 18th through Christmas Eve. All told, it pulled in nearly 50,000 more song units than any other song last week.

The rest of the RS 100 was equally jolly, with holiday songs accounting for 38 of the top 40 songs. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, was Number Two, with close to 45 million on-demand audio streams. Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” round out the Top Five.

Top Songs The week of December 18, 2020 1 All I Want for Christmas Is You Mariah Carey Song Units 413K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 40 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 49.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 2 Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee Song Units 367.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label Square One Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 44.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Square One Music Square One Music 3 Jingle Bell Rock Bobby Helms Song Units 348.3K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label K-TEL Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 42.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label K-TEL K-TEL 4 A Holly Jolly Christmas Burl Ives Song Units 272K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 17 Record Label UMe Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 33.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label UMe UMe 5 It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Andy Williams Song Units 256.8K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Friday Music Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 32M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Friday Music Friday Music

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The only two non-holiday tracks to land in the top 40 are Taylor Swift’s “Willow” at Number 37 and 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” at Number 40. And only one non-holiday single debuts this week: Eminem’s “Gnat,” off Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, enters the chart at Number 69 with over 8 million on-demand audio streams.