Mariah Carey Announces Limited-Run ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ Tour

Mariah Carey is celebrating Christmas harder than ever this year, especially since the 25th anniversary of her landmark holiday LP Merry Christmas is upon us. Following the release of a reissued version of the album, Carey will embark on a limited-run tour.

Carey will start getting into the holiday spirit around Thanksgiving with a special Christmas-edition of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum. In December, she will head east to play five shows, including her first holiday show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. Proceeds from each ticket will benefit Toys for Tots and fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to each venue to donate as well.

Earlier this month, Carey announced that Merry Christmas, which featured the enduring holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” would be re-released for its 25th anniversary. The double album will feature a previously unreleased concert she hosted at New York cathedral St. John the Divine as well as new remixes of the Merry Christmas tracks.

Of course, Carey doesn’t need a reissue to remind the world how big both the album and its lead single have continued to be. Just last year, “All I Want for Christmas is You” broke Spotify’s all-time, single-day streaming record on Christmas Eve. Fans streamed the song 11 million times that day just to get into the proper holiday spirit.

In 2020, Carey will resume her Butterfly residency at the Colosseum.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You Tour Dates

November 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

December 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

December 9 – Washington, DC @ The Theater MGM National Harbor

December 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

December 13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

December 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden