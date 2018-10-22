Mariah Carey Announces North American Leg of 2019 Caution World Tour

Mariah Carey has outlined the North American leg of her Caution World Tour, a 2019 trek in support of the her upcoming 15th studio album Caution. The 22-city run begins February 27th at Dallas, Texas’ the Pavilion and works its way through the eastern half of the U.S. and Canada before the leg closes in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on April 6th.
Tickets for the trek, which Live Nation calls Carey’s “most intimate tour yet,” will first be available to the singer’s Honey B. Fly fan community starting October 23rd, with the general on-sale date to follow on October 26th. Check out Carey’s website for more ticket information.
Each Caution World Tour ticket purchased online will be accompanied by one digital or physical copy of Caution, which arrives on November 16th. Carey has so far unveiled “GTFO,” “With You” and “The Distance” from the upcoming LP.
Mariah Carey Tour Dates
February 27, 2019 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion
March 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
March 2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
March 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
March 6 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
March 8 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
March 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
March 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
March 16 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
March 21 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
March 25 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
March 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
March 31 – Washington, DC @ The Theater
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
April 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
April 6 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
