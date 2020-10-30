 Best 2020 Music Books Podcast on the Meaning of Mariah Carey - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'His House' Review: A Haunting, Out of the Past
Home Music Music News

Mariah Carey Book Club! Our New Podcast Digs Into the Year’s Best Music Memoir

From Carey’s rough childhood to her rise to superstardom, we retrace her story on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey arrives at the Variety's 2019 Power Of Women Los Angeles Presented By Lifetime held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, October 11, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Mariah Carey at Variety's 2019 Power of Women Los Angeles on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP Images

In the new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to discuss Mariah Carey’s revelatory new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The book, co-written by Michaela Angela Davis, reveals a Mariah who is far more complex than the public caricature of her — even as it captures her voice perfectly.

Related: Read Rob Sheffield’s Review of Mariah Carey’s Book

In the episode, we trace her story and revelations: From a childhood even more troubled than anyone knew; to a disastrous first marriage; a rise to superstardom; a “breakdown” that Carey reveals didn’t happen the way the public assumed; and musical and personal liberation. (Also, check out Sheffield’s hilarious review of the book.)

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Mariah Carey, Rolling Stone Music Now, The Meaning of Mariah Carey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.