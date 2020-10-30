Mariah Carey Book Club! Our New Podcast Digs Into the Year’s Best Music Memoir

In the new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to discuss Mariah Carey’s revelatory new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The book, co-written by Michaela Angela Davis, reveals a Mariah who is far more complex than the public caricature of her — even as it captures her voice perfectly.

In the episode, we trace her story and revelations: From a childhood even more troubled than anyone knew; to a disastrous first marriage; a rise to superstardom; a “breakdown” that Carey reveals didn’t happen the way the public assumed; and musical and personal liberation. (Also, check out Sheffield’s hilarious review of the book.)

