Mariah Carey Teams With Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson for New ‘Oh Santa!’ Video

Ahead of Friday’s release of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, the singer has revealed the video for one of the AppleTV+ special’s most anticipated tracks, an updated version of “Oh Santa!” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

“Oh Santa!” originally appeared on Carey’s 2010 Xmas LP Merry Christmas II You. For the new video, the three singers in festive attire unite in Santa’s workshop to perform the track surrounded by dancing elves.

“Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey,” Apple+ previously said of the special, streaming now on the service. “Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing, and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

In addition to Grande and Hudson, the special also features guest appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

The Christmas special caps a busy 2020 for Carey as the singer spent the year celebrating #MC30 — the 30th anniversary of her debut album and the start of her career. She dug through her vaults to compile The Rarities, published a memoir, and also revealed she secretly collaborated on an alternative rock album by a band called Chick.