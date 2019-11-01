Mariah Carey Rereleases ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Video With Unreleased Footage

Mariah Carey has shared a new video for her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” featuring unreleased footage from the original video. The new video arrives on November 1st, a day Carey fans have designated as the kickoff date for listening to “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

All four minutes of the new visual are outtakes from the 1994 video shoot in upstate New York, with Carey running around in a snow-filled field, embracing Santa Claus and unwrapping gifts in a winter cabin.

To similarly mark the joyous occasion, Carey set November 1st as the release date for the 25th anniversary reissue of her Merry Christmas album, with the deluxe edition boasting her unreleased takes on seasonal favorites (“Silent Night,” “Joy to the World”), alternate takes, a John Legend duet and more. Carey will also embark on a holiday tour to celebrate the album’s anniversary.

Additionally — after the song shattered streaming records in 2018 — Carey’s online store is offering up “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as a CD, cassette and 12″ vinyl single for the first time ever; both configurations feature Carey’s unreleased performance of the song at her 1994 St. John the Divine concert.

Watch the original “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video below: