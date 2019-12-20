Watch Mariah Carey Perform ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ on ‘Corden’

Mariah Carey capped off a week of holiday performances on The Late Late Show with a festive rendition of her 1994 classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Dressed in a Nutcracker ensemble and accompanied by a group of back-up singers, Carey gave the romantic Christmas tune an upbeat vibe, especially as a group of holiday-themed dancers joined her on the stage.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is Carey’s third holiday performance on The Late Late Show this week, following her performances of “Oh Santa” and “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again.” Earlier this week, Carey also debuted a brand-new music video for the song, which she premiered during a YouTube livestream on Thursday night, with a live fan Q&A leading up to the video’s midnight premiere.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” brought Christmas early this year on November 1st when it appeared on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart and nabbed the Number One spot during the week of December 12th with a total of more than 25 million streams. The song also was featured its own Amazon mini-documentary earlier this month.

“We definitely wanted to kick it into high gear this year with the song to celebrate the 25th anniversary, but I definitely didn’t expect it to hit No. 1 two weeks before Christmas,” Carey told Billboard of the song’s recent success. “I just want to thank everybody. I want the world to have the best holiday ever.”

She added, “I truly love Christmas and just live for that feeling that’s unlike everything else. It’s a childlike quality that I have, and I know that. I know most people are like, ‘Ugh, it’s Christmas. I have to get everybody gifts and deal with my family.’ It’s not that I don’t have those issues. I do. But I put it all aside for just one peaceful moment alone by the tree listening to music.”