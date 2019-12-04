Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Gets Its Own Amazon Documentary

The definitive holiday song of the past 25 years will finally get its story told. On Wednesday, Amazon released the trailer for a new mini-documentary, Mariah Carey Is Christmas! The short film will dive into the history of the pop star’s smash hit turned holiday classic from 1994, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

In addition to an interview with Carey herself, the documentary will also feature insights from producer Randy Jackson, Variety music editor Shirley Halperin, Billboard charts director Gary Trust and Carey’s long-time backup singer Trey Lorenz.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is as famous for its retro feel as it is for its steady and predictable takeover of the pop charts during the holidays. This year, it appeared on the Rolling Stone Charts as early as November 1st, coming in at Number 62 on the list of Top 100 Songs.

Mariah Carey Is Christmas!, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon later this month, is the latest mini-doc produced by the streaming platform, following films about The Beastie Boys, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sharon Van Etten. In late November, Amazon also rolled out a Christmas special from country star Kacey Musgraves, featuring an all-star roster of guest performances and appearances.