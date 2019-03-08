Mariah Carey Takes a Vibrant Subway Ride in ‘A No No’ Video

Mariah Carey throws a party on a subway train in the fun and colorful new video for her single “A No No.” The track appears on her latest album Caution, which was released in November.

Carey starts off her train ride alone, in a large fur coat. The train is glimmering with neon pinks and blues as the other passengers join the singer in an impromptu party where they dance amongst the poles as Carey belts out her single, which samples Lil Kim’s “Crush on You.” Throughout the visual, there are cameos from Carey’s children and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Carey released Caution in November. The LP has the singer-songwriter taking back control of her music, enlisting fresh talent to help produce and co-write the tracks like the Stereotypes, Skrillex, Bibi Bourelly and Lido. She is currently touring in support of the LP though in January, she caused an uproar when she decided to still make her live debut in Saudi Arabia in spite of protests.