Mariah Carey’s 2020 Reading List: Lenny Kravitz, Trevor Noah, and More

Stack also includes books by authors Rumaan Alam, Kiley Reid

Angie Martoccio

Mariah Carey arrives at the Variety's 2019 Power Of Women Los Angeles Presented By Lifetime held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, October 11, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP

Mariah Carey has shared her list of essential 2020 reading, posing — yes — by a Christmas tree.

Carey posted the image on Twitter, featuring the star leaning on a stack of her chosen books — a poinsettia nearby. Several books in the pile were written by writers of color and deal with that experience, including Lenny Kravitz’s memoir Let Love Rule, Rumaan Alam’s Leave the World Behind, Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime, Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste, Kiley Reid’s Such a Fun Age, and Robert Jones Jr.’s The Prophets. Carey’s own memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which she released in September, rests on top.

In keeping with her role as the Queen of Christmas, Carey will release Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV Plus on Friday. The special features Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson, and more. On December 7th, she’ll speak with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an interview where they’ll discuss her holiday playlist and memoir.

Carey’s been celebrating the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut all year (#MC30), recently unearthing the video for “Underneath the Stars,” releasing The Rarities, and more. In her memoir, she revealed that during the sessions for 1995’s Daydream, she secretly collaborated on an alternative rock album with the band Chick.

