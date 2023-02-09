Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten Amp Up ‘Radio’ on ‘Late Late Show’

Sharon Van Etten joined Margo Price during her latest appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden for a special performance of “Radio.” The single, which appears on Price’s latest album Strays, was elevated to new heights under the pink stage lights illuminating the singer and their backing band.

“I wrote that song when I was walking in the woods, and I sent it to her,” Price told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “She helped polish up the lines, and she sent me back all those beautiful harmonies. I listened to it in my car with tears running down my face because she means so much to me. It’s been such a natural, needed friendship. I often feel alone in the scene, and having her camaraderie has been big.”

On the Late Late Show, Etten and Price stood side by side, the latter also on guitar, and played off of one another’s musical energies.

“Sharon is one of the greatest songwriters of our generation,” Price added. “I see so many people trying to be her. It’s really cool to see how far her influence has spanned, and she’s not even old. I met her at Newport Folk Festival and she watched my set and came up to me and introduced herself. We exchanged phone numbers and then we started [being] virtual pen pals during the pandemic.”

Price recently debuted the music video for “Radio” which featured Etten making an appearance via an old technicolor screen. “To me, this song is about turning down the noise and opinions of my haters and people who try to tear me down,” Price shared in a statement. “It’s about having confidence in yourself and your vision. It’s also a pun about being naked that I lifted from Marilyn Monroe.”