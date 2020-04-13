 Margo Price: 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Nas, Swae Lee, Anitta Tapped for 48-Hour Livestream Festival 'Music Lives' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘In My Room’ With Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey

Husband-and-wife songwriters sing two of their own and cover John Prine’s “All the Best”

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey have been quarantined at their Nashville-area home raising their kids, drinking lots of coffee, and listening to Bob Dylan’s opus “Murder Most Foul” on repeat. But the husband-and-wife songwriters have also been playing music live, often huddled around the upright piano in their living room.

That’s where they gather for the latest installment of our “In My Room” video series to perform three songs, including a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.” Price frequently shared the stage with the late songwriter and, with Ivey on piano, she interprets his compassionate ballad off 1991’s The Missing Years.

They also play two of their own songs, “I’m Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” and “The Devil’s in the Details.” Price says the latter is off an unreleased “psychedelic gospel record” that she and Ivey recorded, while “I’m Gonna Miss Me” has turned up in Price’s live shows.

Price’s third studio album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, was to be released in May, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has delayed the LP until sometime this summer.

“I miss performing so much — I feel like a huge piece of my heart is missing,” she told Rolling Stone last month. “Be well, wash your hands, stay home, and stay sane. I love you.”

In This Article: In My Room, Margo Price

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.