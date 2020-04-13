‘In My Room’ With Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey

Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey have been quarantined at their Nashville-area home raising their kids, drinking lots of coffee, and listening to Bob Dylan’s opus “Murder Most Foul” on repeat. But the husband-and-wife songwriters have also been playing music live, often huddled around the upright piano in their living room.

That’s where they gather for the latest installment of our “In My Room” video series to perform three songs, including a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.” Price frequently shared the stage with the late songwriter and, with Ivey on piano, she interprets his compassionate ballad off 1991’s The Missing Years.

They also play two of their own songs, “I’m Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” and “The Devil’s in the Details.” Price says the latter is off an unreleased “psychedelic gospel record” that she and Ivey recorded, while “I’m Gonna Miss Me” has turned up in Price’s live shows.

Price’s third studio album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, was to be released in May, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has delayed the LP until sometime this summer.

“I miss performing so much — I feel like a huge piece of my heart is missing,” she told Rolling Stone last month. “Be well, wash your hands, stay home, and stay sane. I love you.”