See Maren Morris, Taylor Swift Team for Soulful Rendition of ‘The Middle’

Country singer makes surprise appearance onstage when the Reputation Tour visits Morris’ “hometown” of Arlington, Texas

Fans at Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour were treated to a surprise performance from country singer Maren Morris at her show in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday night, the Reputation singer brought out Morris for a soulful duet of “The Middle,” the viral EDM-pop hit she released with Zedd and electronic duo Grey.

“I hope you don’t mind that I planned something special,” Swift told the crowd before Morris appeared onstage. “I get to bring out somebody who I am – I think I can safely categorize myself as a superfan of this artist. I listen to [Morris’ Hero album] over and over and over, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Following their performance together, Morris shared an Instagram post of the duo rehearsing with a caption that said, “‘Did we just become best friends?’ Got to play my hometown stadium with this woman. Thank you @taylorswift. Congratulations on a mind-blowing tour.”

Released in January, “The Middle” quickly took over radio, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Dance / Mix Show Airplay chart just four weeks. Morris also made history as the first country artist to top that chart.

The “My Church” singer has been added to a laundry list of Swift’s special guests during the Reputation Tour including Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan, Niall Horan, Hayley Kiyoko and Bryan Adams. The Reputation Tour concludes on November 21st.

