Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford Cover ‘Look at Us Now’ From ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Is it a cover if it’s technically your song? On Friday, Marcus Mumford — who co-created the soundtrack of Daisy Jones & the Six — released a cover with Maren Morris of the show’s fan-favorite track “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).”

Along with releasing the single as an Amazon Music exclusive, Morris released a behind-the-scenes video of how they made the song. “This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked,” Mumford said in the video.

“I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers,” he added in a statement. “We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

The in-the-making clip captures Morris and Mumford getting acquainted in the studio and recording takes of the song backed by an acoustic guitar while Blake Mills produces. (Mills and Mumford wrote the track together.) “I think our tones go together well,” Morris says. “Every take felt like a new beginning of something.”

After each take of the Seventies rock-inspired track, the two artists expressed their excitement as they recorded a version of the track originally sung by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin’s characters in the show. On the original song, Mills and Mumford flipped the original lyrics penned by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the original author, to make a track with a high-energy production and a piercing electric guitar solo mid-song.

“Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of ‘Daisy Jones’ is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting,” Morris said about hopping on the song. “The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity.”

In 2020, Mills spoke to Rolling Stone about bringing a Seventies band to life in the 2020s and how it gave him a chance to play with their sound without the restrictions they would have actually had at the time. Trending A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’ Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida Florida Judge Blocks DeSantis’ 'Stop-Woke' Act, Again

“There’s an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn’t,” Mills said. “People just loved guitar at that point. So I’m trying to find an appreciation for the instrument and try to bend it to my will a little bit. Revisionist history.”

The track is Morris’ newest music since releasing an “In Rare Form” version of her Humble Quest album last year. The original LP was led by the single “Circles Around This Town” and tracks like “I Can’t Love You Anymore” and “Good Friends.” As for Mumford, he dropped his first solo LP, Self-Titled, last year, featuring songs with Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.